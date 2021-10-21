Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

