Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Cloudera worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudera by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cloudera by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudera by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cloudera by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudera by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $227,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $4,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,203,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

