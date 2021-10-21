Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.63

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.63 and last traded at $182.79, with a volume of 114121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.97 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 779,405 shares of company stock worth $101,527,820 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

