CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells $633,605.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CME traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

