CMS Energy (CMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

