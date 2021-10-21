CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,520 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of CMS Energy worth $189,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 189,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $1,223,000. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,583,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

