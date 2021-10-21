CNX Resources (CNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNX Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 111.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of CNX Resources worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

