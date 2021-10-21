CNX Resources Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNX stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.