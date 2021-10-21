Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $63,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $62,606,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CCEP opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
