Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $63,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $62,606,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.