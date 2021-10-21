Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Cognex worth $43,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $84.78 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.34.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

