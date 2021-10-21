Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

NYSE:CNS opened at $92.20 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

