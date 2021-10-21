Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Coherent worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Coherent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent stock opened at $252.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.32 and a 12-month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

