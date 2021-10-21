Cohu (COHU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Cohu has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. Cohu has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohu stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Cohu worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

