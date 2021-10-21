CoinDeal Token Price Hits $0.0169 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $791,347.31 and $1,030.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 63.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00193325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

