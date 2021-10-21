Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $51.05.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.