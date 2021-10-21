Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.11

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus upped their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 469.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,007 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

