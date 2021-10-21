Collateral Pay (COLL) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $6,051.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,774.20 or 1.00089021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.85 or 0.06455598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022552 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.