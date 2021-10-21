Color Platform 1-Day Volume Tops $358.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $219,724.75 and approximately $358.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,829.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.43 or 0.01004987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00273420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00258153 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00034849 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002762 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

