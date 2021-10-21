Columbia Banking System (COLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Banking System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.