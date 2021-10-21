Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COLM opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $102.27. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

