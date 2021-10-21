Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbus McKinnon stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 252.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Columbus McKinnon worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.