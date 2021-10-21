Comcast (CMCSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.71 on Thursday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comcast stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Comcast worth $2,329,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

