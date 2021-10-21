Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.54. 17,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,298. Comerica has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,544,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Comerica by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

