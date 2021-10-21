Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $96.00 at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of CMA opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Comerica by 241.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 110.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Comerica by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

