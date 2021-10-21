CommerceBlock (CBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.67 Million

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 47.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded 124.2% higher against the dollar. CommerceBlock has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00099548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00192752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CBT is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

