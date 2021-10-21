Commodore Capital Lp Acquires 40,663 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $221,206.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $608,580.00.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 3,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,899. The company has a market capitalization of $186.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

