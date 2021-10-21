Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

