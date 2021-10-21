Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €150.88 ($177.50).

Shares of ML stock opened at €133.35 ($156.88) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €136.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €132.18.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

