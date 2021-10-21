Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,108,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,349,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.66% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $52,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth $276,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth $54,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth $35,447,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $52,000. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Shares of ELP opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.