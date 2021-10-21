Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 121.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,749 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

