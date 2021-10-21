Comparing Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Blucora alerts:

89.4% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blucora and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -2.04% 29.83% 9.47% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blucora and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00 Upstart 1 2 6 0 2.56

Blucora currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.97%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $242.78, indicating a potential downside of 31.42%. Given Blucora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Blucora is more favorable than Upstart.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blucora and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $754.95 million 1.07 -$342.76 million $0.91 18.32 Upstart $233.42 million 117.94 $5.98 million N/A N/A

Upstart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blucora.

Summary

Blucora beats Upstart on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.