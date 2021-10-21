Comparing Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) & Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jumia Technologies and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Onion Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Onion Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 12.34 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -8.75 Onion Global $584.01 million 1.38 $32.13 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -105.01% -45.96% -32.63% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Onion Global beats Jumia Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

