Compass Diversified (CODI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CODI opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -226.62 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compass Diversified stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Compass Diversified worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

