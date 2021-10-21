Compound Hits Market Cap of $1.99 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $330.06 or 0.00504004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $215.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

