Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 101,149 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.69% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $42,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

