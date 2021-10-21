Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

