Conflux Network Market Capitalization Tops $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,826.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.14 or 0.06516605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.18 or 0.00315446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $628.90 or 0.01001021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00090012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.60 or 0.00432300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.52 or 0.00273010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.00257746 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

