Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Up 5.5%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 85,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

