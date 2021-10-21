ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $32.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

