CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $30.90

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.90, but opened at $29.87. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 6,037 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

