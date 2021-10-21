Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

Shares of CNSL opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consolidated Communications stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

