Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

