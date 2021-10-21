Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $192.33

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $192.33 and last traded at $192.12, with a volume of 44067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.45.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.