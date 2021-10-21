Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 82,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,214. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

