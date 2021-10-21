Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

CLR stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after buying an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,316,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

