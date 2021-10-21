Contrasting Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 0.43% -2.61% -1.21% PHX Minerals -18.98% 4.55% 2.96%

49.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and PHX Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 2.31 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -7.31 PHX Minerals $28.97 million 3.42 -$23.95 million $0.05 65.20

PHX Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cenovus Energy pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PHX Minerals pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PHX Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PHX Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cenovus Energy and PHX Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 2 15 0 2.88 PHX Minerals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $14.69, suggesting a potential upside of 26.33%. PHX Minerals has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.81%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Cenovus Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

