Contrasting PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and Logan Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.08%. Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and Logan Ridge Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital $95.49 million 5.38 $18.41 million $1.12 11.84 Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.55 -$35.45 million $0.03 829.33

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 83.90% 8.30% 3.62% Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02%

Volatility & Risk

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital beats Logan Ridge Finance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million. It also invests between $10 million and $50 million in senior secured loans such as first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and mezzanine debt. It also makes secondary direct investments. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

