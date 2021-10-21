Contrasting Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) & QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Security Devices International alerts:

2.0% of Security Devices International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Security Devices International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Security Devices International and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Devices International -855.58% N/A -135.72% QuantumScape N/A -17.38% -11.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Security Devices International and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17

QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 88.01%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Security Devices International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security Devices International and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Devices International $250,000.00 7,605.30 -$2.15 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -63.87

Security Devices International has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Summary

QuantumScape beats Security Devices International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Devices International

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Devices International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Devices International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.