ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 203.30 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67). Approximately 1,388,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,140,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.90 ($2.68).

CTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 272 ($3.55) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 252.50 ($3.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.23. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Constantin Coussios purchased 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

About ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

