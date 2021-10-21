Convex Finance Reaches Market Cap of $669.26 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $669.26 million and $27.05 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $21.90 or 0.00034882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00068323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00071422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00102348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,652.00 or 0.99813550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.99 or 0.06444251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022473 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 70,576,362 coins and its circulating supply is 30,566,186 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

